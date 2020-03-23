Armenia bans citizens from more high-risk countries

Armenia will ban nationals from more countries to enter its territory to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Restrictions are imposed on entry for foreign nationals traveling from high- risk countries or have visited those countries at least 14 days prior to travel to Armenia.

As of 22 March the list of such countries includes: the United States of America, the Commonwealth of Australia, EU member states (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden), Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Israel, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Russian Federation, Georgia.

Th Ministry notes that the above list is subject to revision.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia, their family members and legal residency status holders are permitted to enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia without restrictions.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia will not be able to leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia by land, exceptions will be made for cargo transport drivers.

Citizens of Armenia and foreign nationals traveling to Armenia will undergo intensive checking procedures at Armenian border checkpoints. In case relevant symptoms are identified, hospitalization, isolation (self-isolation) and/or other restrictive measures will be applied.

All persons traveling from high-risk countries will be transferred to specially designated quarantine locations or may be subjected to mandatory self-isolation.