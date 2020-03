Of 190 coronavirus cases in Armenia, 157 relate to two primary sources

Of 190 coronavirus cases registered in Armenia, 157 are connected with the two primary sources, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

Those who had close contact with 27 patients are in quarantine, and the rest of the contacts are in self-isolation. The remaining six patients’ close contacts have also been also identified, she said.

The Spokesperson said a total of 1,246 laboratory tests have been carried out.