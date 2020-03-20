Posts on behalf of Armenian users spreading panic over COVID-19 made from Azerbaijani IPs – Police

Under the state of emergency announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Republic of Armenia, a number of individual profiles have been found in the Armenian segment of various social networks that disseminate misinformation to create panic among the population, the Police say.

The investigations and measures taken by the officers of the Police Division dealing with cyber crimes have revealed that the users disseminating such information were not aware of the posts on their pages.

It has been established that the posts on individual pages of Armenian users have been made from IP addresses of the Azerbaijani Internet segment.

Citizens have reported on the incidents. Materials are being prepared.