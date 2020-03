Everything will be good: Armenia featured in Italian blogger’s encouraging video

Lucio Abatemarco, an Italian travel blogger and filmmaker focused on travel, has gathered testimony from countries that fight the coronavirus, including Armenia.

“At a time when we feel locked in a cage we must not lose the strength and awareness that one day we will return to embrace each other,” the blogger says.

“This six-day trip reminded me and confirmed once again that the world is populated by wonderful people,” he notes.