Artem Afyan to advise Ukraine’s PM on issues of digital economy

Artem Afyan will advise Denis Shmygal on issues of digital economy, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

Managing partner of the law firm Juscutum, Artem Afyan has been appointed a freelance adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal.

Artyom Afyan will advise the Prime Minister on issues of the digital economy, which relate mainly to virtual assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

“I became an adviser, because I have certain skills. His does not make me an official, but I know how to write regulatory acts on certain issues, I know how it id being done in other countries, and I’m ready to apply it in Ukraine,” Afyan commented.

Artyom Afyan has been a Managing Partner at Juscutum since 2008. He has been engaged in introducing innovations in the sphere of legal services. He is a proponent of legalization of Bitcoin in Ukraine (Juscutum has been accepting payments in Bitcoin since 2008).

He defends the right to freedom of distribution of information on the Internet. He is a co-author of the bill banning the seizure of servers by law enforcement agencies.