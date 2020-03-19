Stay home for us, Armenian doctors ask

Doctors of the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan urge people to stay home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Photos shared on the hospital’s Facebook page show doctors, nurses and other personnel holding up posters reading “We stayed at work for you, you stay home for us.”

One of the nurses at the hospital has tested positive for the virus. Her condition is satisfactory and she has no pneumonia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

The Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan has been re-profiled to serve only patients with suspected and confirmed coronavirus invection.

Patients with all other infectious diseases have been transferred to other hospitals.

Armenia has confirmed 115 cases of coronavirus. One patient has recovered and been discharged from hospital.