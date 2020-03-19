FC Ararat Yerevan beat FC Bayern Munich 45 years ago today

On this day, 45 years ago FC Ararat Yerevan beat FC Bayern München in UEFA Champions Cup 1/4 finals second leg match, the Football federation of Armenia reminds.

#Ռետրո45 տարի առաջ՝ մարտի 19-ին, Երևանի «Արարատը» Չեմպիոնների գավաթի 1/4 եզրափակչի պատասխան խաղում 1:0 հաշվով հաղթանակ…