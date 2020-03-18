Yerevan’s Infectious Hospital to have 40 new wards in 3-4 days

The Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan will have 40 new wards in 3-4 days, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informs.

“The construction of a modular reception center for the Infectious Hospital is under way. We will have 40 new wards in 3-4 days,” the Minister captioned a photo on Facebook.

The Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital has been re-profiled to only serve persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Patients with all other infectious diseases have been transferred to other hospitals.

Armenia has reported 78 cases of coronavirus. One patient has recovered and been discharged from hospital.