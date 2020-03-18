Vice-Chair of the Union of Armenians appointed Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Reintegration

Vice-President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine David Makaryan has been appointed Deputy Minister for Reintegration of Ukraine, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

According to the website, the relevant decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers today.

David Makaryan was born in 1984 in the city of Nikolaev. After graduating from the Admiral Makarov National University of Shipbuilding he became the Director of Nikolayev’s Grand Auto Nick OJSC. In 2011 he joined Vitali Klitschko’s Udar Party.

In 2012-2014 Makaryan was an adviser to MP Pavel Ryabkin. In December 2014 he was elected to Parliament.

In 2016 Davit Makaryan as a candidate for the post of the head of the Nikolayev Regional State Administration, but declined the offer to remain in the Supreme Rada.

Since 2019 Makaryan has been the Deputy Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine (UAR) NGO.