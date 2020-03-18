Catholicos of All Armenians invites everyone to join a national prayer

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has announced March 18 as a Day of National Prayer and is inviting everyone at 7:00 pm to join our clergy, in their private prayer from the place where they are, asking the Lord so that the world and our people may be able to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

“Beloved, in this difficult times, it is necessary, to unite and provide all the support to the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the relevant governmental bodies, to strictly follow all the instructions and requirements set by the authorities,” His Holiness Karekin II said in a message earlier this week.

“Together we will overcome also this challenge with public solidarity, civic and spiritual high responsibility and consciousness, and by the grace and mercy of our Lord. Life is a divine gift and is the most precious one. We need to care life by caring for one another with love. Now is the time to witness about our love and unity,” the Catholicos added.

The National Prayer will be broadcast on Public TV and streamed on the Facebook page of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.