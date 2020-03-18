Catholicos Karekin II leads national prayer for the healing of the sick

Today His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Ctholicos of All Armenians, led a Divine Liturgy and a national prayer for the healing of the sick.

“Today we are praying to God from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin asking for the Lord’s support and help in confronting the plague of coronavirus that has afflicted the world and our people,” His holiness said.

Divine Liturgy and a requiem service was offered under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II in memory of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Mesrop Archbishop Mutafyan in the Saint Gayane Church of Holy Etchmiadzin

“During theee difficult days, we are anxious to see how normal life has been disrupted in many countries around the world, including Armenia. people have become isolated, many educational and other institutions have been lloeed. People are afraid that the plague can reach them and their families, relatives and friends. Supporting all infected people, in these tumultuous times let us continually reflect on the greatest gift of God given to man, the wonderful counsel of love,” the Catholicos said.

“Dear children in recovery, in self-isolation and isolation, you are not alone. At this point in time, all of our people, worldly and ecclesiastical, young and old, each believer extends his own prayer to heaven for the immediate health of all the sick, for the endurance and courage of the isolated, and for the protection of our lives under the merciful patronage of God. On this day of national prayer, we have no doubt that the merciful Lord hears our voice. Particularly at this moment, everyone is praying in his place of residence, in his place of ministry, and it is the sweet voice of prayer that unites us as one nation, as God’s people,” His Holiness continued.