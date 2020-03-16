Wizz Air’s Vilnius-Yerevan flights postponed indefinitely

On March 15, Wizz Air announced that it would halt all flights to and from Lithuania starting from March 17, the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia informs.

The decision was made as governments of different countries close their borders to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Accordingly, the opening of the Vilnius-Yerevan direct flight scheduled for March 20 is postponed indefinitely.

If passengers bought tickets directly through the wizzair.com website or the company’s mobile application, they will automatically be returned 120% of the amount to their Wizz Air accounts, and the money can be used to purchase airline services and products within 24 months.

Passengers will receive separate letters with all the necessary information about what needs to be done so that the money is returned to the bank account. In this case, customers will receive 100% of the amount.

If passengers bought tickets through travel agencies, including online travel agencies, they must contact the company from which they purchased the tickets.