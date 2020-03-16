Charter flight with Armenian nationals on board takes off from Rome

A charter flight with Armenian nationals on board has taken off Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

All passengers on the flight carried out by Atlantis European Airways will be quarantined for 14 days.

Throughout this period, Armenia’s diplomatic missions have been in constant with the citizens of Armenia, timely informing them of the steps taken by the Government and the Embassy of Armenia in response to the spread of the new type of coronavirus infection in Italy.

Passengers have provided with masks, health safety measures have been ensured. During the flight they will be accompanied by medical staff.