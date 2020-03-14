Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from the company’s board to spend more time on philanthropic activities.

He says he wants to focus on global health and development, education, and tackling climate change.

In a post on LinkedIn, the 64-year-old said he was planning to devote more time to his charitable activities, particularly through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company,” Gates said, adding that Microsoft will always be an important part of his life’s work.

He will continue to be engaged with the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals.

“I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world,” Bill Gates stated.

One of the world’s richest men, Mr Gates has also left the board of Warren Buffett’s massive holding company Berkshire Hathaway.

He stepped down from his role running Microsoft in 2008.