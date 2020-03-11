Coronavirus conference gets canceled because of coronavirus

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a United States nonprofit think tank, has canceled a roundtable called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” scheduled for Friday in New York due to the spread of the infection itself, Bloomberg reports.

CFR has also canceled other in-person conferences that were scheduled from March 11 to April 3, including roundtables in New York and Washington and national events around the U.S.

Across the U.S., the spread of the novel virus has so far scuttled more than 50 major corporate events with an estimated attendance of almost 1 million people, according to data collected by Bloomberg News.