Armenian contract serviceman Zohrab Sianosyan (born in 1984) died at the defense posts of a military unit located in the southwestern direction at about 3:30 today.

The serviceman was wounded in the chest as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side, the Defense Ministry reported.

Investigation into the circumstances of the case is under way.

The Defense Ministry offered condolences to Zohrab Sianosyan’s family and friends.