“Peace and Unity” concert in Pasadena to remember Armenian Genocide, Holocaust

Massis Post – The second annual “Peace and Unity” concert a dedication to the Armenian Genocide, Holocaust and Slavery, will takes place on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center.

Millions of innocent men, women and children in our history have perished in the most horrible inhumane ways because of: hate, prejudice, race, color, religion, discrimination and power.

The purpose of this concert is not only to pay respect to the memories of those innocent people but at the same time to bring awareness to the public that for the sake and future of our children and generations to follow , we must do our best to live together in : peace, harmony, unity, understanding, love and celebrate diversity. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ” that we must learn to live together as brothers or perish as fools”.

“Peace and Unity” concert brings together international, national and local artists to perform and pay tribute to the memories of all the victims. Artists taking part in the concert are:

Dmitry Rachmanov, International concert pianist, Vladimir Tsypin, International concert violinist, Yin Yin Huang, International concert pianist, Ling Yan, concert cellist, Arpy Aintablian, Soprano, Tim Gonzales, tenor, Cantor Ruth Berman Harris, Maggie Lee, pianist, A.M.E Gospel Choir and Selah Gospel Choir.