Syrian Armenian lawmaker Nora Arissian has been honored with an award of the Syrian Ministry of Culture.

Minister of Culture Mohamed Al-Ahmad handed over the award during an event at the Damascus National Opera that marked the start of a culture festival.

Addressing the event, Nora Arissian said the award is both a great honor and responsibility.

Awards were handed over to translators, actors and other public figures who contributed to the development of Syria’s culture.