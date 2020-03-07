TopWorld

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 7, 2020, 21:23
AFP

About 70 people have been trapped after a hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed, the BBC reports.

About 35 people have been pulled from the rubble of the five-storey Xinjia Hotel, officials say.

It is not clear what caused the collapse or if anyone has died.

Chinese state media says the hotel was being used as a quarantine facility monitoring people who had had close contact with coronavirus patients.

The hotel reportedly opened in 2018 and had 80 guest rooms.

