Artsrun Hovhannisyan steps down as Defense Ministry Spokesman

Artsrun Hovhannisyan has announced he is stepping down as Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

In a Facebook post Hovhannisyan expressed gratitude to his bosses, to each and every soldier and officer of the Armed Forces for authorizing him to present their interests to the public. He also thanked media representatives for the joint work.

“During my 23 years of service, I dreamed of pursuing a military education. I am happy to continue my service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in the field of military education,” he said in a statement.