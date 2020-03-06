Armenian President signs smoking ban in public places into law

President Armen Sarkissian has signed the Law on Reduction and prevention of health damage due to the use of tobacco products and their substitutes, the Law on Local self-government and four related laws.

The laws specifically prohibit smoking in indoor public areas as well as in all public catering establishments. The purpose of adopting these laws is to reduce tobacco use in Armenia, to protect the health of the population by protecting them from the effects of secondary smoking, and to reduce the incidence of non-communicable diseases.

“Many things in our lives are conditioned by our family, our children and their future. We do it with our inner conviction, with our inner desire and in full commitment to our national values. By not smoking, we take another step in defense of the family, in defense of our gene pool,” President Sarkissian said.

“I do not think that where there is a need for our sober thinking first of all we need legislative regulation. Of course, the law outlines certain boundaries to be obeyed. But it is up to each of you to decide whether or not to think about the health of your family, our people, our country and your own health,” the President said.

“Let’s try to live a healthier lifestyle. Health is the guarantee of the success of any kind of mental, physical or spiritual activity,” he added.