ANCA-WR endorsed candidate crushes Turkish American Cenk Uygur in California elections

ANCA Western Region-backed Christy Smith has crushed Cenk Uygur in California State Primary Election (CA-25 district).

The Turkish American is the founder of a talk show The Young Turks, which he has named after the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide.

According to the New York Times, Christy Smith received over 30 thousand votes (34.3%), while Uygur received just a little over 5,000 or 5.8% of the votes.

In November 2019 CNN’s Chris Cuomo grilled Congressional candidate Cenk Uygur of the The Young Turks over his record of Armenian Genocide denial and the naming of his show after The Young Turks, racist mass murderers of millions of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans and other Christians.

On November 14, Uygur officially announced his candidacy for the vacant congressional seat in California’s 25th district, which encompasses parts of northern Los Angeles County.

In December 2019 ANCA-WR representatives met with Assemblymember Christy Smith to discuss a range of the Armenian American community’s policy priorities including sanctions and divestment against Turkey, Armenian Genocide education in public schools, promoting the right to self-determination for the Armenians of Artsakh, and advocating for an increase in U.S.