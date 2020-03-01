Armenia confirms the first case of coronavirus

Armenia has confirmed the first case of coronavirus. The patient is a 29-year-old Armenian citizen, a man who arrived in Tehran by plane with his wife on February 28, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

“The man contacted a doctor with fever, but his condition is satisfactory, Pashinyan said.

The preliminary test yielded a positive result, and the results of the double test became known at 3 pm Yerevan time. The patients wife has tested negative for the virus.

About 30 people at risk of contacting the man, including the airport officer, who registered his entry, the taxi drivers who took him home and then to hospital, will be isolated, the Prime Minister said.

Armenia is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan will hold a press conference at noon to provide all the information available.