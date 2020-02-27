Pan-Armenian fundraising campaign for Etchmiadzin Mother Cathedral announced

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin announces a global fundraising campaign in support of the restoration and preservation of the Mother Cathedral.

The urgent restoration and renovation works of the Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin began in 2012 in order to preserve the sanctuary of all Armenians.

During the restoration, experts uncovered massive deterioration that needed to be addressed immediately to prevent the Cathedral from total collapse. As such, there was a delay in the restoration efforts to further study and find the best solution in restoring the Cathedral.

The last partial renovation of the Mother Cathedral was implemented in the 1950s -1960s.

This is the largest overhaul in recent centuries concerning the preservation and renovation of the Mother Cathedral, and requires significant financial support from the worldwide community.

On this occasion, on June 23, 2019, during the Feast of the Universal Holy Church of Etchmiadzin, the Pontifical Encyclical of the Catholicos of All Armenians was read in all Armenian churches throughout the world.

Today, the Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin is in great need of renovation, and of important work to reinforce its walls, in order to preserve it from the danger of ruin.

Necessary repair works have already been undertaken in the Mother See in order to preserve and structurally strengthen the Cathedral. The required renovations, however, are extensive, and require great resources and the assistance of all Armenians. Now, we appeal to you, beloved, with St. Gregory the Illuminator’s call, “let us build the Holy Altar of Light.”

United, let us renovate the Holy Altar of our national ecclesiastical life: the Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin. Holy Etchmiadzin has always fed and strengthened in spirit all its faithful. Today Etchmiadzin needs your support, so that it may continue its eternal mission in the life of our people.

“The restoration of the Mother Cathedral is our duty and honor,” said

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Fundraising Committee Chairman.