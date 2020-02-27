Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero visits Armenia

Italy and Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero is visiting Armenia. The former Italy international has shared a video in Instagram stories filmed from the height of Cascade in Yerevan.

Del Piero is widely regarded by players, pundits, and managers as one of the greatest players of his generation and as one of the best Italian players of all time, winning the Serie A Italian Footballer of the Year award in 1998 and 2008.

A prolific goal-scorer, he is currently the second highest all-time Italian top-scorer in all competitions, with 346 goals, behind only Silvio Piola, with 390 goals; he is also the joint ninth highest goalscorer in Serie A history, with 188 goals, alongside Giuseppe Signori and Alberto Gilardino.