Armenia to be represented at AI ​​& Big Data EXPO International Exhibition in London

Armenia will participate in the AI ​​& Big Data EXPO International Exhibition in London with a single pavilion.

The Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry invites companies to participate in the exhibition to be held March 17-18.

Armenian companies are given the opportunity to present their products and innovative solutions, gain new partners, expand sales and partnership markets.

The application and selection criteria for participating companies are set out in the AI-EXPO Application Form.

AI ​​& Big Data EXPO is a showcase of next generation technologies and strategies from the world of Artificial Intelligence & Big Data, an opportunity to explore and discover the practical and successful implementation of AI & Big Data in driving forward your business in 2020 and beyond.

9,000 attendees are expected to congregate for the event including IT decision makers, developers & designers, heads of innovation, chief data officers, chief data scientists, brand managers, data analysts, start-ups and innovators, tech providers, c-level executives, venture capitalists , and many more.

The AI & Big Data Expo will showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 500 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences.