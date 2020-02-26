Armenian health specialist off to Tehran to scan passengers on evacuation flight

In line with a government decision restricting the Iran-Armenia border crossings that came into on Tuesday, all trucks entering through the Meghri checkpoint are being escorted to the territory of Armenia by specialists of the Ministry of Health and Police, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informs .

He said, Iranian citizens are subject to surveillance throughout their stay in Armenia. Drivers, who are Armenian nationals, are being monitored at their place of residence.

A specialist of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health has left for Tehran to carry out proper control of the passengers returning by plane from Iran.

During the boarding, passengers will be scanned and instructed on the use of protective measures.

In the absence of complaints, passengers will be subject to home surveillance and those with complaints will undergo tests and be hospitalized if necessary.

The work at the airport is being coordinated by Deputy Health Minister Shavarsh Grigoryan.

Armenia has toughened border control in an effort to prevent the entry of the new coronavirus to Armenia.