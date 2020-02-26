Armenian bans all visits to military units to protect against coronavirus

The Armenian Defense Ministry has banned all visits of parents and relatives to military units and cancelled any vacations for soldiers.

The move is seen as a preventive measure connected with the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the region, namely Iran.

The measures in the Armed Forces aim to prevent the penetration of the novel coronavirus into the military units, protect the servicemen against the disease and effectively organize anti-epidemic operations if necessary.

The Ministry of Defense urges the relatives of all servicemen to refrain from visiting the military units, noting that the measures are in the best interests of the military.