Residence of Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel moved from Yerevan to Tel Aviv

According to a presidential decree, the residence of the Armenian Ambassador to Israel will be moved from Yerevan to Tel Aviv.

President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree today making changes to the decree of March 31, 2018 on appointment of Armen Smbatyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel.

Accordingly, the words “residence in Yerevan” will be replaced with “residence in Tel Aviv.”

In September the Armenian government gave a green light to the opening of an Embassy in Israel.

The executive said opening of the Embassy would contribute to the deepening of bilateral ties, open up new perspectives for developing relations in a number of fields, expanding Armenia’s presence in the Middle East.