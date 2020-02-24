TopWorld

Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company, says pilot was negligent and careless

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 24, 2020, 22:34
Less than a minute
Photo: Group 3 Aviation

The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter last month, the Associated Press reports.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all the victims was being held at the arena where Bryant played most of his career.

