Armenian toughens border inspection efforts to prevent entry of coronavirus

Armenia has tightened control at the Meghri checkpoint at the border with Iran in an effort to prevent the entry of the novel coronavirus to the country.

The Health and Labor Inspection Authority has increased the staff tasked with inspecting those entering Armenia through the checkpoint.

The body has strengthened control at all border checkpoints since January 24 to prevent the possible entry of the coronavirus.

It has been carrying out enhanced surveillance and entry screening of persons arriving from China and those who spent 14 days in China prior to crossing the state border of Armenia.

Passengers with symptoms characteristic of the disease are being isolated and transported to an infectious hospital by ambulance.

Coronavirus penetration prevention activities are a series of actions coordinated by an interdepartmental commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.