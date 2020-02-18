Tariffs for roaming services between Armenia, Artsakh to be cut further

Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan and Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arsahakyan have discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of the country’s military-industrial complex.

Speaking to Artsakhpress after the meeting, Minister Arshakyan highlighted the huge potential of Artsakh-based companies.

“Today we explored the potential of these companies and discussed how we cab support them and cooperate in any way,” the Minister added.

He emphasized that a number of issues related to high-tech sphere were also discussed with the President of Artsakh. In particular, reference was made to enhancing the accessibility of communication.

Arshakyan said an agreement has been reached on further cut in tariffs of mobile roaming services from July 1, 2020.

The first drop in prices came in 2019, he reminded.