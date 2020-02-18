Second organization joins appeal to award Garo Paylan with the Nobel Peace Prize

The International Independent Legal and Scientific Center of Evaluation and Expertise for Reparations and Restitutions (Full name of the Center: The International Independent Legal and Scientific Center for Accounting, Analysis, Inventory, Auditing, Qualimetric Assessment and Judicial Expertise of Material and Intangible Losses due to the Armenian Genocide for Reparations and Restitution) has announce support for the appeal of the HAMSHENIAN International women’s union of Hamshen Armenians on submitting Garo Paylan as a Nobel Peace Prize nominator for 2020.

The organization has turned to the Nobel Committee asking awarding Turkish Armenian MP (elected from the pro-Kurdish Democratic People’s Party), who devoted his whole life to protecting the violated rights of Turkish national and religious minorities and the region, with the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Garo Paylan deserves the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to protecting the rights of ethnic and religious minorities, human values and rights, ensuring the rule of law, preventing genocide and promoting peace and security in the region,” Head of the Center Martik Gasparyan said in a statement.

According to him, Mr. Paylan is an ardent advocate of the most fundamental international legal instruments in the region, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

He is a vivid bearer of democratic and humanistic values, a fighter for peace and security in the most explosive region of the world – the Middle East.

“From the rostrum of the Turkish Parliament, Garo Paylan speaks loudly to the entire region, condemning Turkey’s aggressive policy and military intervention in neighboring sovereign states, especially full-scale military operations in Iraq and Syria. Paylan is one of the few who openly opposes the tyranny of Recep Erdogan, taking responsibility for the protection of humanist values, democratic institutions, national and religious minorities,” Martik Gasparyan said.

He noted that Paylan’s open struggle for peace in the region and the world is a symbol of a free, peaceful future for the region.

“The seeds of peace, tolerance and mutual understanding between people of different nationalities and religions sown by Paylan give positive results in Turkish society. He is launching activity under conditions of a real threat to the life of the deputy from pro-government nationalist and extremist forces,” the head of the center continued.

“We are convinced that the positive decision of the Nobel Committee to award Garo Paylan the Nobel Peace Prize will allow the Middle East to show that modern civilization knows the heroes of our time and is ready to support them in their struggle for a brighter future for new generations.

The Center and its representatives appeal to all humanitarian, scientific international organizations, representatives of the scientific and creative world and academic circles separately and together in order to present Garo Paylan for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize and give their vote in favor of Garo Paylan as a great humanist of the modern world of civilization,” Martik Gasparyan continued.

The Center assures that the Nobel prize of Mr. Paylan will make a significant contribution to the establishment of Peace in the hottest spot on our planet, in the Middle East and will serve the cause of peace and harmony between peoples, solve today’s challenges and stop the threats of the modern civilization to preserve the cultural heritage of all peoples of the world.

The aim of our Center is to conduct an inventory, accounting, analysis, audit, qualitative assessment and judicial examination of material and non-material losses and losses arising from the Armenian Genocide for reparation and restitution.