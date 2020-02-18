PoliticsTop

Army chief invited to Parliament to discuss recent death cases

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 18, 2020, 11:41
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan has been invited to the National Assembly to discuss the recent death cases in the Army.

The discussion was initiated by the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs and the Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors, but participants are expected to answer journalists’ questions, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan

