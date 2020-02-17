Walls in Armenia’s frontier village of Berdavan fortified

The frontier village of Berdavan in Armenia’s Tavush province will now be safer, as the walls of the schools, the kindergarten and the health post have been fortified.

The project of installation of protective walls in the village started on February 15, Tavush Governor’s Office reports.

The program is being implemented at the initiative of the Pahapan foundation and supported by the family of philanthropist Grigor Avagyan.

Attending the event were Adviser to the Governor of Tavush Inga Harutyunyan, Adviser to the Governor Nikolay Grigoryan, MPs Shirak Torosyan, Sargis Aleksanyan and Sofya Hpvsepyan.