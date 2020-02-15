PoliticsTopVideo

Pashinyan, Aliyev participate in panel discussion on Nagorno Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 15, 2020, 20:36
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participate in a panel discussion dedicated to Nagorno Karabakh on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

An Update on Nagorno-Karabakh | Munich Security Conference 2020

🔴 LIVE from #MSC2020: Ilham Aliyev, President of 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան, Prime Minister of 🇦🇲 Armenia, in conversation with Celeste A. Wallander, President and CEO of the U.S. Russia Foundation.

Gepostet von Munich Security Conference am Samstag, 15. Februar 2020
