Armenian PM attends opening of Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference.

President of the Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger and President of Germany Frank -Walter Steinmeier delivered welcoming speeches.

The Munich Security Conference brings together presidents, heads of government and foreign ministers from over 40 countries.

Among the participants are Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Djavad Zarif, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and others.