Plans revealed for upcoming EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering in Yerevan

At a public lecture at the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, Winy Maas, the principal architect of MVRDV, briefed the crowd about the firm’s approach to architecture, their projects around the world and plans for the upcoming EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science in Yerevan.

The EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science will be a mixed-use campus that brings higher education and industry together, linking students, researchers, and professionals to each other and with their global peers while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The center will include a set of mutually reinforcing components that combine teaching and training facilities, business incubators and accelerators, public retail outlets, and conference centers.

MVRDV was founded in 1993 by Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs and Nathalie de Vries. Based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the company has a global scope, providing solutions to contemporary architectural and urban issues in all regions of the world.

Current projects include a public art depot in Rotterdam, the transformation of a mixed-use building in central Paris, mixed-use high-rises in New York and Shenzhen, and a variety of housing projects in the Netherlands, France, China, India, and other countries.

MVRDV is also working on large-scale urban masterplans in Bordeaux and Caen, France and the masterplan for an eco-city in Logroño, Spain. Larger scale visions for the future of greater Paris, greater Oslo, and the doubling in size of the Dutch new town Almere are also in development.