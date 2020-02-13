Five Armenian entrepreneurs to study at Draper University in Silicon Valley

Five entrepreneurs from Armenia will study at the Draper University under a scholarship provided by the Government.

The first-ever exclusive educational program has been initiated by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, which will cover all expenses related to the education of selected Armenian entrepreneurs in the Silicon Valley.

The 7-week course will be offered at the Draper University, also known as Draper University of Heroes. Elon Musk (Tesla, Inc.) Tim Westergren (Pandora Media Inc.), AirBnB leaders and YouTube founders will be sharing their experience and success formula with the youth..

Draper University of Heroes is a residential and online school based in San Mateo, California, to help extraordinary people accomplish their life missions.

School alumni have gone on to build 350 companies including crypto leaders, QTUM, Spacecash, DataWallet, and Credo.

Since 2014, the university has been offering a free course on Bitcoin. Draper University was the first educational institution to accept Bitcoin as a form of tuition.