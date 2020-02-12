Two soldiers die in Artsakh

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Tigran Manvelyan (born in 2000) died of gunshot wounds at the defense posts of a military unit located in the southeastern direction, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

The circumstances of the case are yet to be revealed.

The Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said a second soldier was killed in a different military unit. The soldier was identified as Tigran Mkhoyan.