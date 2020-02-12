Rep. Jackie Speier commemorates 30th anniversary of anti-Armenian Baku Pogroms

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA), Co-Chair of the Armenian Caucus, commemorated the 30th anniversary of the 1990 anti-Armenian Baku Pogroms, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

She made a powerful case for peace, freedom and security for the Artsakh Republic, advanced the Royce-Engel Peace Proposals, and supported full funding for the HALO Trust’s de-mining program.

” Today I spoke on the House floor to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Baku pogroms and push for increased US aid to Armenia and Artsakh. We must keep fighting for justice,” Rep. Speier said.