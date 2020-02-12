Armenian PM to attend Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on February 13-15.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. The leaders of the two countries will make statements for the press. Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with the President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schauble.

The head of government will meet with the German scientific and expert circles at the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung of the Social Democratic Party.

On February 14, PM Pashinyan will leave for Munich to attend the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. He is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.