Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife to divorce

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have confirmed they have separated, the BBC reports.

A statement issued on their behalf said the decision to divorce was “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

It said they will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Both of their families were “sad” but “fully supportive” of the decision to “co-parent”, the statement added.

The couple told the Queen and other royal family members about their decision last year.

Mr Phillips, 42, is the son of the Princess Royal and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.