Armenia’s Gyumri to send humanitarian aid to Xi’an, China

Armenia’s second city of Gyumri will send medical supplies – masks, gloves, robes, bangles, etc. – to its sister-city of Xi’an (Sian) in People’s Republic of China.

The issue was discussed and approved at the sitting of Gyumri city Council today. Gyumri City Council today.

The aid is meant to help the city protect from coronavirus.

The coronavirus death toll has passed 1,000.

On Monday, some 103 died in Hubei province alone, a daily record, and the national death toll is now 1,016.

But the number of new infections nationally was down almost 20% from the day before, from 3,062 to 2,478.