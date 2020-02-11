Armenian President congratulates Iran’s Rouhani on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

“Due to the deep-rooted good-neighborly traditions between Armenia and Iran, close political and economic cooperation continues today,” President Sarkissian said in a message to Rouhani.

He voiced confidence that the m confident that the Armenian-Iranian relations would strengthen and develop steadily.

“Today, as the world faces many challenges, it is important to maintain and develop a stable and mutually beneficial relationship between Armenia and Iran,” he added.

In a separate message to Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the President said, “respect for one another’s religion and culture, coupled with political dialogue, contributes to the establishment of peace and stability in the region.”

The President hailed the “successfully developing cooperation” between Armenia and Iran in various fields.

The President of Armenia wished the spiritual leader of Iran good health and success, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.