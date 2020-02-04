Two scholarship contests aim at raising awareness of the Armenian Genocide

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state’s 21st Senate District, announced Monday, CSVnews reports.

California high school students in 9th through 12th grades are invited to participate in an essay contest and/or a visual arts contest to increase greater awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its anniversary.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus will contact winners directly and announce their names to media on Friday, April 16, 2020.

In addition to the scholarships, the winners will also receive a trip to Sacramento for a press conference where they will be acknowledged by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus during the Caucus’ annual Armenian Advocacy Day on April 27, 2020.

Original artwork will be requested from visual arts applicants if they are selected as a finalist, for display in the California State Capitol.

Submission Deadline for both contests is Monday, April 6, 2020.