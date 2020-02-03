Armenian national evacuated from Wuhan quarantined in Kazakhstan

The Armenian national airlifted to Kazakhstan from the Chinese city of Wuhan has been quarantined for 14 days.

At the request of the Armenian authorities, Susanna Aghakanyan was airlifted to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan together with 83 Kazakh nationals, as well as citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

After checking the state of health, all passengers were placed under 14-day quarantine in a specially designated anti-infection building at the multidisciplinary hospital 7 km from the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan’s government informed.

The clinic is equipped with the necessary technologies for infectious and staffed with professional medical personnel.

The evacuated citizens will undergo an additional examination.

During the quarantine period, only medical personnel experienced in dealing with especially dangerous infections will be in contact with the patients.