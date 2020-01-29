Henrikh Mkhitaryan voted Armenia’s Player of the Year

Armenian national team captain and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Player of the Year as a result of voting by head coaches and captains of Armenian Premier league clubs as well as media representatives.

Mkhitaryan received 109 points. This is the 9th time Mkhitaryan has been voted the player of the year in Armenia.

Armenian national team and TSG Hoffenheim striker Sargis Adamyan is the second with 104 points, while Armenian national team and FC Astana striker Tigran Barseghyan is the 3rd with 61 points.