European Parliament set to approve Brexit deal in historic vote

The European Parliament is set to approve the terms of the UK’s departure from the European Union in an historic vote on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

The 751 representatives will debate the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Brussels before, it is widely expected, giving their backing to the UK-EU treaty.

The landmark session is set to feature valedictory speeches and even music.

It will mark the final stage of the ratification process, ahead of the UK’s exit at 23:00 GMT on 31 January.

The UK participated in its last meeting as an EU member on Tuesday when Foreign Office minister Chris Pincher attended the General Affairs Council.

The European Parliament’s approval is the final hurdle to be cleared for Brexit to go ahead.