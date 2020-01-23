Jerusalem greets guest in Armenian

Greetings on the streets of Jerusalem welcome the guests participating in a Holocaust conference in the languages ​​of all attending countries, including Armenian, Arevelk reports.

Unprecedented security measures have been taken in Jerusalem as the city hosts the 5th International Conference on Holocaust Remembrance. The conference is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz) concentration camp and is entitled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism.”

The event has brought together leaders from more than 40 countries, including Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Iceland and other countries.

The conference will take place at Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

The conference is being held under the auspices of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for Israel to participate in the conference.